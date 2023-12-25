Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 233 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

