Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $238.26 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.