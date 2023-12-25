Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after buying an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 922,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 253,091 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after purchasing an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $122.79 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.36. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -722.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Barclays upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.12.

Read Our Latest Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.