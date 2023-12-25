Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Increased by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.62. 994,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.58 and a twelve month high of $224.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.66 and a 200 day moving average of $197.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.