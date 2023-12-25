Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Perennial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $424.10. 1,759,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,976. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.14. The company has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $337.69 and a 12-month high of $427.61.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

