Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,594.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 45,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $424.10. 1,759,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,976. The company has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.69 and a 52-week high of $427.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $401.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

