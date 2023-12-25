Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) versus Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Head-To-Head Review

Mayr-Melnhof Karton (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayr-Melnhof Karton 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 4 1 0 2.20

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Mayr-Melnhof Karton.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mayr-Melnhof Karton N/A N/A N/A $6.35 20.76 Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.69 billion 0.50 $237.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mayr-Melnhof Karton and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ardagh Metal Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Mayr-Melnhof Karton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mayr-Melnhof Karton pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Mayr-Melnhof Karton pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mayr-Melnhof Karton and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayr-Melnhof Karton N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Metal Packaging 0.38% 35.93% 2.13%

Summary

Ardagh Metal Packaging beats Mayr-Melnhof Karton on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Germany, Austria, and internationally. It operates through two segments, MM Board & Paper and MM Packaging. The MM Board & Paper segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from recycling fibers; and virgin fiber based cartonboard, as well as offers kraft papers and uncoated fine papers. Its cartonboard is used as a raw material in the production of folding carton packaging; and for food packaging, as well as packaging for household and hygiene products. This segment primarily serves printing businesses in the fragmented folding carton industry. The MM Packaging segment processes cartonboard into folding cartons primarily for food industry, as well as for other consumer goods industries. This segment also provides leaflets and labels. Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG was founded in 1950 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

