McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.90. The company has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

