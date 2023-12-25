Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,053.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 75,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 68,653 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 50,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $158.25 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

