Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,675 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after acquiring an additional 633,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $529.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $478.25 and its 200 day moving average is $509.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

