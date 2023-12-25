Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 84,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $182.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.59. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $610,300 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

