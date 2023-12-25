Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.7% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 847,875 shares of company stock valued at $194,305,109. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $266.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.51 and a 200 day moving average of $218.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

