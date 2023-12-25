Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 498 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 4.6% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $152.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

