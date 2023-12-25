Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 25,196 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,196 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $269.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.06. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

