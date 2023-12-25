Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 144.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.83. 167,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.77. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $314.94. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,589,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,508,917.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

