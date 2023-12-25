Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

