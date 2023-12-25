Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 109,439 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 341,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,546. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

