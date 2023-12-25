Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 84,190 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 167,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.28. 400,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $75.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

