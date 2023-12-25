Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 100.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.01. 2,432,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640,154. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.