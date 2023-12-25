Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 101,577 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 149.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,860,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.29 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

