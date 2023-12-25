Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 120,392 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,590. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

