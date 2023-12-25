Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,876 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.20. 1,054,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,752. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.92. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

