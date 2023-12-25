Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 304,923 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.35. 43,764,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,477,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

