Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 34,376 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,376 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 137,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. 3,199,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,172. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

