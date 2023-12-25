Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 46,791 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.13. 6,838,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,121,619. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.