Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,383 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $396.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

