Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 99,371 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 130.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,371 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE C traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,440,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,721,791. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

View Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.