Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

