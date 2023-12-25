Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 96.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after buying an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.23. 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,611. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.