Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $310.58. The company had a trading volume of 965,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

