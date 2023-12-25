Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 81,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.50. 2,250,085 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.