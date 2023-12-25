Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,375 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after buying an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

