Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.51. 2,113,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

