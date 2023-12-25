Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82,195 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1,956.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,195 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,118. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

