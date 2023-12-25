Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

CAT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $298.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.