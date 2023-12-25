Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $100.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

