MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in MetLife by 12,487.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.86. 2,553,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

