Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Raised by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.19. 2,388,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,853. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

