Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.