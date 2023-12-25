Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,840 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 212.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $180.33. 468,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,555. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.51. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

