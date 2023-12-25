Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 614 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $117.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,299,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

