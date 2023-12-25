Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned about 2.16% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period.

FICS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

