Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

VOE traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.09. 245,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

