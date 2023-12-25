Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $291,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,081,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,653. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.