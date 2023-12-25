Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. TheStreet cut shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,769,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.