Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.29. 3,033,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,237. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

