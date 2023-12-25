Midwest Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,846 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 1.5% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,648,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,960,000.

Shares of DBMF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.60. 429,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,272. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

