Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Midwest Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,292,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.92. 1,004,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.43.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

