Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. 2,467,736 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

