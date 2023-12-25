Morgan Stanley Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

UE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

